SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

LTO suspends license, issues SCO after Quezon City road rage

LTO suspends license, issues SCO to violent motorist in Quezon City.
SCREEN grab from the video posted on social media of a road rage incident in Quezon City.
SCREEN grab from the video posted on social media of a road rage incident in Quezon City. Kenjiboy Vlog
Published on

A motorcycle driver caught assaulting a motorist in a four-wheeler in La Loma, Quezon City, was issued a show cause order by the Land Transportation Office on Sunday, 08 March 2026.

The altercation was shared on social media, where the argument initially began as a typical exchange of horns but quickly escalated after the owner of a Honda Click struck the exterior of a Ford Ranger.

Both parties were eventually separated by bystanders in an attempt to de-escalate the heated situation.

According to the show cause order released by the LTO on its platforms, only the license of the motorcycle rider was placed under a 90-day preventive suspension.

The rider was also asked to submit a written explanation on why the license should not be permanently revoked for reckless driving, obstruction of traffic, and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The Daily Tribune attempted to reach out to officials from the Quezon City Police District to determine whether charges were filed against either driver but has yet to receive a response.

Land Transportation Office
Quezon City
road rage
Show Cause Order (SCO)
LTO show cause order
road rage incident
suspended license
La Loma, Quezon City

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph