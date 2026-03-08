LTO suspends license, issues SCO after Quezon City road rage

A motorcycle driver caught assaulting a motorist in a four-wheeler in La Loma, Quezon City, was issued a show cause order by the Land Transportation Office on Sunday, 08 March 2026.

The altercation was shared on social media, where the argument initially began as a typical exchange of horns but quickly escalated after the owner of a Honda Click struck the exterior of a Ford Ranger.

Both parties were eventually separated by bystanders in an attempt to de-escalate the heated situation.

According to the show cause order released by the LTO on its platforms, only the license of the motorcycle rider was placed under a 90-day preventive suspension.

The rider was also asked to submit a written explanation on why the license should not be permanently revoked for reckless driving, obstruction of traffic, and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The Daily Tribune attempted to reach out to officials from the Quezon City Police District to determine whether charges were filed against either driver but has yet to receive a response.