LTO summons rider in QC road rage assault

Reports said that the incident reportedly began as an exchange of horns before the rider blocked the pickup’s path, made an obscene gesture, and struck both the vehicle’s exterior and its driver. Bystanders eventually intervened to separate the two parties.

The order compels the rider to appear before the LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division on 11 March at 1 p.m. to submit a sworn statement.

He must explain why he should not be held liable for reckless driving and obstruction of traffic, and why his license should not be permanently revoked for being an “improper person to operate a motor vehicle.”

LTO officials stated that if the respondent fails to submit an explanation, the agency will resolve the complaint based on the available evidence. The driver has been advised that he may bring legal counsel to the hearing.

The Quezon City Police District has not yet confirmed if criminal charges have been filed in connection with the assault.