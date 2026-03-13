brawner lauds Engineer corp’s 89-year service

“For nearly nine decades, the Corps of Engineers has been a steady, dependable force behind mission accomplishment.”

He highlighted the strategic importance of resilient infrastructure in an archipelagic nation like the Philippines:

“An archipelagic nation requires resilient infrastructure — airfields, ports, camps, logistics hubs, and mobility corridors that allow our forces to operate effectively across our islands and maritime domain.”

The anniversary celebration, held under the theme “AFPCOE @ 89: Nagkakaisa para sa Matatag na Sandatahang Lakas ng Bagong Pilipinas,” also honored outstanding personnel, battalions, and stakeholders whose excellence supports the AFP’s readiness.

General Brawner’s message underscored the vital role of the Corps in ensuring mission success, reinforcing that technical expertise, professionalism, and infrastructure resilience are key to national security.

“The AFP depends on capable engineers not just to build structures, but to build confidence, readiness, and the safety of our people,” he added.

As the AFPCOE marks 89 years, General Brawner’s words reflect the Corps’ legacy of excellence, service, and steadfast commitment to strengthening the Armed Forces of the Philippines.