AFP Engineers mark 89 years of building stronger, resilient fighting force

In his remarks, Brawner emphasized the long-standing contribution of the Corps of Engineers to the AFP.

“For nearly nine decades, the Corps of Engineers has been a steady, dependable force behind mission accomplishment,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of resilient infrastructure for a country composed of islands.

“An archipelagic nation requires resilient infrastructure; airfields, ports, camps, logistics hubs, and mobility corridors that allow our forces to operate effectively across our islands and maritime domain,” he added.

The AFP said the anniversary celebration recognized the Corps’ continued commitment to professionalism, technical expertise, and service in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.