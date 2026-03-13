AFP Engineers mark 89 years of building stronger, resilient fighting force

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Corps of Engineers (AFPCOE) marked its 89th founding anniversary on 12 March 2026 at Tejeros Hall, AFP Commissioned Officers’ Country, honoring the personnel who help strengthen the country’s military infrastructure and defense capability.
The celebration carried the theme “AFPCOE @ 89: Nagkakaisa para sa Matatag na Sandatahang Lakas ng Bagong Pilipinas,” highlighting the Corps’ role in supporting military operations, developing key facilities, and sustaining mission readiness nationwide.
AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. served as guest of honor and speaker. Also present were Lt. Gen. Rommel P. Roldan, PAF, acting vice chief of staff of the AFP, and Maj. Gen. Jonjie C. Juguilon, PA, AFP chief engineer.
One of the highlights of the event was the recognition of outstanding personnel and partners of the Corps of Engineers. Awards were presented to the Best Engineer Battalions, Best Enlisted Personnel, Best Civilian Human Resource, and Best AFPCOE Stakeholders, along with special citations for exemplary service.
In his remarks, Brawner emphasized the long-standing contribution of the Corps of Engineers to the AFP.
“For nearly nine decades, the Corps of Engineers has been a steady, dependable force behind mission accomplishment,” he said.
He also underscored the importance of resilient infrastructure for a country composed of islands.
“An archipelagic nation requires resilient infrastructure; airfields, ports, camps, logistics hubs, and mobility corridors that allow our forces to operate effectively across our islands and maritime domain,” he added.
The AFP said the anniversary celebration recognized the Corps’ continued commitment to professionalism, technical expertise, and service in strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.