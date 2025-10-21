Most wanted fugitive nabbed in Binangonan

A most wanted fugitive in Rizal was arrested in a manhunt operation in Binangonan on Monday morning.

The accused–identified only by the alias Dom, 38–was arrested by personnel of the Binangonan Municipal Police Station at around 11:30 AM in Binangonan, Rizal.

Alias Dom has a pending warrant of arrest for frustrated murder issued by the Binangonan Regional Trial Court Branch 67, with a recommended bail of P200,000 for his temporary liberty.

The accused was brought to the Binangonan Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

He is currently detained at the station's custodial facility.