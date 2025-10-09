11 million senior citizens to benefit as Marcos places NCSC under DSWD

Some 11 million senior citizens nationwide are set to benefit from government programs aimed at enhancing services for them.

This comes after the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) disclosed the issuance of Executive Order No. 96 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which places the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) as an attached agency of the DSWD.

Marking this transition, the DSWD and NCSC held their first national assembly on Monday, 6 October 2025, to align policies and strategies for the integrated delivery of services to the elderly sector.

DSWD Undersecretary Fatima Aliah Dimaporo expressed optimism that the new arrangement will ensure a more unified approach in addressing the needs of senior citizens.

“Secretary Rex Gatchalian wants everyone to feel safe and part of the DSWD family,” Dimaporo said, adding that the agency will work closely with the NCSC to streamline and strengthen programs for senior citizens.

Dimaporo also underscored the importance of clear governance structures and internal alignment within the NCSC to enable the agency to carry out its mandate effectively.

During the assembly, Dimaporo was briefed on the NCSC’s immediate operational priorities and concerns to ensure the seamless implementation of programs and projects in line with the President’s directive.