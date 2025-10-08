CIDG to file contempt raps vs protest leaders over Sept. 21 rally

The Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is preparing to file indirect contempt of court charges against three individuals who failed to appear after being subpoenaed in connection with the violent incidents during the 21 September anti-corruption protest in Manila.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame on Wednesday, CIDG spokesperson Police Major Helen Dela Cruz said subpoenas had been issued to four individuals believed to be leaders of groups involved in the protest that turned violent.

Of the four, only one has so far complied with the summons.

“Yung 4 pa lang yung na subpoena at 1 pa lang din ang dumating. Hindi pa rin dumarating yung 3 (Only four individuals have been subpoenaed so far, and only one has appeared. The remaining three have yet to show up),” she said.

Dela Cruz noted that the CIDG is now preparing to file cases for indirect contempt before the Regional Trial Court in Manila against the three non-compliant individuals.

PNP spokesperson P/BGen. Randulf Tuaño earlier said that failure to comply with a CIDG subpoena may result in penalties of up to ₱30,000 in fines and six months of imprisonment.

The four subpoenaed individuals were identified based on statements from arrested protesters as well as videos and social media posts reviewed by authorities.

However, Dela Cruz declined to disclose their identities, citing human rights considerations and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“Tayo kasi hindi natin nilalabas ang pangalan to shield them ang kanilang information. Part of the human rights (We do not release names of those involved to shield their identities and protect their rights),” she said, responding to reports that a youth group had publicly named two individuals.

One of the subpoenaed individuals is scheduled to appear on Friday, October 10, while another, who was part of the same group of four, had been given a different schedule on Monday to avoid simultaneous questioning.

Asked whether a student was among those subpoenaed, Dela Cruz said,

“Hindi pa. Hintayin na lang natin kung dumating, mag-update kami (Not yet. Let’s wait and see if they show up, we’ll give an update if they do).”

The September 21 protest was initially organized to denounce alleged corruption in the government’s flood control projects. The event turned violent when unidentified individuals set tires on fire and clashed with police.

Authorities reported that bottles, paint, and rocks were thrown at law enforcement officers. Police responded using riot shields and began making arrests. More than 200 individuals were detained, including over 80 minors.

One fatality was also confirmed — a man who died from a stabbing incident after the rally, according to the Department of Health.

Asked about viral footage involving a young male seen lighting a candle or object during the protest, Dela Cruz said the CIDG has not yet determined what charges, if any, will be filed in relation to the incident.

“Pinatawag siya (He was summoned) to shed light on the matter,” she said, noting that investigators are still establishing the facts and circumstances surrounding the event.“So yung pinaka detalye ng mga imbestigasyon ay hindi namin puwede banggitin dahil ongoing pa ang investigation (We cannot disclose full details because the investigation is ongoing),” she added.

Dela Cruz reiterated that crimes and violations were committed during the rally and that the CIDG’s probe is focused on identifying who was responsible and whether the violence was coordinated or premeditated.

Complaints will be filed, she said, “once the investigation is concluded and the evidence warrants it.”