Barangay tanod nabbed for selling loose firearms in Pampanga

A barangay tanod was arrested for selling loose firearms in Barangay San Jose Apunan, Lubao, Pampanga, on 7 October 2025.

According to Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 3 chief Police Colonel Grant Gollod, the CIDG Bataan Provincial Field Unit conducted Oplan Paglalansag Omega, which led to the arrest of the suspect, identified only by his alias “Derwin.”

Authorities seized a 9mm Llama Minimax9 pistol, a .22 Magnum revolver, a rifle of undetermined caliber, several live rounds of ammunition, a smartphone, and buy-bust money during the operation.

Gollod said the CIDG will continue to be vigilant against the illegal sale of firearms to ensure community safety.