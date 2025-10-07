Khimo Gumatay drops self-titled debut album

After three years of creative preparation, Idol Philippines Season 2 grand winner Khimo Gumatay is finally stepping into the spotlight with his highly anticipated self-titled debut album, KHIMO. The record marks a new chapter for the singer-songwriter as he embraces his artistic identity and shares the stories that shaped him.

A Labor of Love, Three Years in the Making

During the album’s media launch, Khimo expressed how much the project means to him—both as an artist and as a storyteller.

“Finally! Three years ‘to in the making,” Khimo said with a smile. “Nakawork ko ‘yung mga taong mas nag-amplify pa ng album na ‘to—like Sir Jonathan Manalo, Sir Rox, and of course, our tropa Jeremy G. Sobrang galing nila.”

Khimo explained that the lengthy production process stemmed from a shared commitment to quality and authenticity.

“It’s three years in the making kasi hindi kami naglalabas ng output hangga’t hindi nag-aagree lahat. Ang ganda ng naging workflow namin. Talagang pinag-isipan, pinagdasalan,” he shared.

Despite the long wait, Khimo believes the release came at the right time.

“Blessing in disguise na ngayon siya lumabas,” he added. “I’m grateful to still be here—sharing my story, my songs, my life. Marami pa akong kantang isusulat, and sana makinig kayo.”

Introducing KHIMO: Music from the Heart

The eight-track album is a reflection of Khimo’s journey—both personal and musical. It features the upbeat lead single “Isayaw Mo Lang”, along with songs like “Di Mapigilan,” “Hush, Baby,” “Kamahalan,” “I’m Home,” and a vibrant remake of the OPM classic “Hataw Na.” It also includes his earlier releases “Happy Ending” and “Nasunog.”

Among the songs, Khimo shared a special fondness for “I’m Home”, a track he wrote long before his Idol Philippines victory.

“Sinulat ko ‘yung ‘I’m Home’ bago pa ako sumali sa Idol Philippines,” he recalled. “It’s about a pure kind of love. I promised someone before na ipo-publish ko ‘tong kanta, and I did. Nasulat ko siya in just 30 minutes kasi inspired talaga ako. That moment reminded me—best time to write a song is when your heart is full.”

From Idol to Inspiration

Before making his mark on Idol Philippines in 2022, Khimo had already been honing his craft—joining Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 3, performing as part of the duo Binary on Your Moment, and releasing singles such as “Where the Sun Goes,” “My Time,” and “Sino Ka Ba” (featured in The Iron Heart soundtrack).

Now, with KHIMO officially streaming on all major platforms, the singer embraces this moment as both a celebration and a promise—to keep creating, keep sharing, and keep connecting through music.

“This album is my story. Ito si Khimo,” he said. “I’m here because of love—and through music, I just want to share that love with everyone.”