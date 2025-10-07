Iloilo charts 20-year roadmap to become ‘forest province’ by 2044

ILOILO CITY — The Iloilo provincial government has rallied environmental advocates, civic groups, and local leaders to plant the seeds of a greener future — setting a long-term goal to transform Iloilo into a “Forest Province” by 2044.

Held on October 6, 2025, at the Grand Xing Imperial Hotel, the Stakeholders Summit Towards a Forest Province gathered key players from the public and private sectors to forge partnerships and align strategies for massive reforestation efforts under the Tanum Iloilo for MoRProGRes (Movement for Resilient, Progressive, and Green Sustainable Iloilo) program of Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

The initiative stems from Executive Order No. 195, Series of 2024, which institutionalizes Tanum Iloilo for MoRProGRes as the province’s flagship environmental agenda. It targets the restoration of forestlands, watershed zones, and idle public and private areas to achieve climate resilience and sustainable food production.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region VI, Iloilo currently has 471,940 hectares of forest cover — 357,857 hectares classified as forestlands and 114,083 hectares as alienable and disposable areas. To track reforestation progress, a MoRProGRes Forest Map will soon be used to identify priority zones for planting and rehabilitation.

Governor Defensor described the Forest Province vision as a “generational project” that will require continuity, community participation, and political will.

“We set the direction now, and we need your support and commitment,” Defensor said. “We want to do our share in taking care of our natural environment.”

He emphasized that the government will ramp up province-wide tree-growing activities, particularly planting fruit-bearing and high-value crop species that promote both environmental and economic sustainability.

During the summit, participating stakeholders affirmed their pledge to strengthen the Tanum Iloilo for MoRProGRes program and contribute to the province’s green transformation.

Provincial Administrator Raul Banias highlighted the shared responsibility of protecting Iloilo’s natural resources, saying that environmental stewardship must be embedded in every institution’s operations.

“We must weave the success of Tanum Iloilo into the fabric of every single organization in this room,” Banias said. “We must treat our forests not just as land, but as our life support system — our economic future and our legacy.”

The summit coincided with the 25th anniversary of Piyesta sa Kakahuyan, which celebrates the vital role of trees, watersheds, and collective community action in building climate resilience across the province.

As Iloilo looks ahead to 2044, its leaders say the “Forest Province” dream is more than just an environmental milestone — it is a pledge to future generations to keep the province green, thriving, and sustainable.