Binangonan police seize ₱461K shabu in buy-bust operation

Nearly half a million pesos worth of suspected shabu was seized from a high-value drug suspect in an anti-illegal drug operation in Binangonan, Rizal, early Friday morning.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Angke, 30, a jobless resident of Barangay Darangan, was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Binangonan Municipal Police Station's Drug Enforcement Team around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities recovered around 67.8 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of ₱461,040. Seized from the suspect were three heat-sealed transparent sachets and three knot-tied plastics containing suspected shabu, a black hard case, three one-hundred peso bills, a blue keypad cellphone, a genuine one-thousand peso bill, and ₱200 in buy-bust money.

The suspect is now detained at the Binangonan Municipal Police Station custodial facility and faces criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.