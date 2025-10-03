NCRPO nabs region’s No. 6 Most Wanted Fugitive in Navotas

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) apprehended a notorious fugitive ranked number six in the regional top most wanted list on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect also appeared as number three on the Northern Police District’s top most wanted list and number two in Valenzuela City Police Station’s top 10 most wanted persons this month, highlighting his prominence across multiple jurisdictions.

Records show that the Northern Police District–District Special Operations Unit, working with the Northern District Intelligence Team–Regional Intelligence Unit and the Warrant and Subpoena Section of Valenzuela City Police Station, executed the arrest along the shoreline of Barangay Tangos North, Navotas City.

The arrest is linked to two counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A(1)(D) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 11648. Both cases are non-bailable, according to orders from Valenzuela City Family Court Branch 16.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Northern Police District–Criminal Investigation and Detection Facility while the necessary documentation for returning the warrant of arrest to the court of origin is being finalized.