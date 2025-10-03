Army readies Aurora rescue team as ‘Paolo’ intensifies

The Philippine Army has deployed the Sinagtala Troopers of the 91st Infantry "Sinagtala" Battalion, 7th Infantry "Kaugnay" Division in Aurora Province as Typhoon Paolo intensifies on Friday.

According to the Philippine Army, they are on heightened alert and actively engaged in monitoring operations across the province.

Troops from all line companies under 91IB and its forward units are closely coordinating with Local Government Units (LGUs) and barangay officials in their respective areas of operation to ensure the safety of residents and provide immediate assistance when necessary.

Meanwhile, the Battalion Headquarters is working side by side with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Brgy. Suklayin, Baler, together with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), Department of Health (DOH) Aurora, and the Provincial General Services Office (PGSO).

This synchronized monitoring effort highlights the battalion’s readiness to respond rapidly, reinforcing its commitment to protect lives and property while supporting inter-agency operations amid the ongoing typhoon.