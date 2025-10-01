All Visayas ports, airports fully operational post-quake

All ports and airports in the Visayas remain safe and fully operational following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed on Wednesday that inspections found no visible damage, and transport services continue as normal.

“Our colleagues from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Philippine Ports Authority immediately inspected our airports and ports in the Visayas after the earthquake,” Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

“No damage has been reported, so our services for passengers continue without interruption. Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor all DOTr facilities,” he added.

The Philippine Coast Guard will deploy BRP Teresa Magbanua, along with doctors, nurses, medics, and basic emergency equipment to affected areas.

Eight search-and-rescue K9 units and water desalinators will also be sent to support hospitals and evacuation centers.

The DOTr said it continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinates with local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure public safety.