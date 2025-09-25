3 Chinese nationals nabbed in Nueva Ecija with P900K fake cigarettes

Three Chinese nationals were arrested and P900,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes were seized during an Oplan Sita operation in Barangay Mataas na Kahoy, General Natividad, on Sept. 24, 2025.

According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), personnel of the General Natividad Municipal Police Station flagged down two vehicles during the operation. Upon visual inspection of a reefer van, authorities found several boxes that were later confirmed to contain counterfeit cigarettes.

Seized from the suspects were 97 boxes of More Cigarettes and three boxes of Marvel Red Cigarettes, with a total estimated market value of P900,000.

The arrested individuals and the confiscated items were brought to the General Natividad MPS for documentation and proper disposition. Criminal complaints are now being prepared against the suspects.