Palace: Marcos yet to approve new MECO chair

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to approve the designation of a new acting chairperson for the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), following the recent appointment of Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil as Secretary General of the House of Representatives.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro announced during a media briefing on Wednesday that the MECO Board of Directors will first select Garafil’s successor before the President gives his official approval.

“Kapag napili naman nila iyon (new MECO chairperson) ay iyan naman ay ia-approve naman. Sila po ang may kapangyarihan na mag-appoint ng acting chairman (If they choose someone (as the new MECO chairperson), that will be approved. They have the authority to appoint an acting chairman),” Castro said in a Palace briefing on Wednesday.

She confirmed that the MECO board is expected to meet on Thursday, September 25, to discuss the transition and appoint an interim chairperson.

Former Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Jay Ruiz, now a MECO board member, is among those expected to attend.

“Nakausap natin ang dating (PCO) Secretary na si Jay Ruiz, at siya naman ay miyembro ng MECO. Magkakaroon daw yata sila ng pagpupulong bukas, September 25, at pag-uusapan nila kung papaano mapupunuan ang kawalan ng pagiging chairman (We spoke with former PCO Secretary Jay Ruiz, who is also a member of MECO. He said they are expected to hold a meeting tomorrow, September 25, to discuss how to fill the vacancy in the chairmanship),” Castro said.

She further explained that while the board holds the authority to nominate and vote on the acting chairperson, the final designation remains subject to presidential approval.

Cheloy Garafil officially took her oath as House Secretary General on Tuesday before Speaker Faustino Dy III, replacing Reginald Velasco.

She previously served as PCO Secretary before she was appointed MECO chair in Taiwan in late 2024.