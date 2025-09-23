QCPD clears impounded vehicles

Police have cleared a portion of Commonwealth Avenue that was congested with impounded vehicles, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced Tuesday.

Acting district director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said the clearing operation was a response to a concern from Department of Transportation (DoTr) acting secretary Giovanni Lopez about traffic congestion caused by the vehicles.

The QCPD’s District Traffic Enforcement Unit led the effort, coordinating with the DoTr, Land Transportation Office, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Meralco and Barangay Commonwealth officials.

The impounded vehicles, which had been parked in front of Traffic Sector 5, were removed and relocated to a designated impounding area. A firetruck from Barangay Commonwealth was also used to clean the road.

As a result, two lanes of Commonwealth Avenue are now accessible to motorists.

DoTr Assistant Secretary Dioscoro Reyes inspected the area and praised the QCPD and its partner agencies for their “fast and well-coordinated response.”

Silvio assured the public that the QCPD will continue to be proactive in maintaining road safety.

“This operation shows our commitment to maintaining order and acting quickly on issues that affect traffic and public safety,” he said. “We will continue working closely with other agencies to keep our roads clear and our communities safe.”