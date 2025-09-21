E-Governance Act highlights transparency, says solon

Navotas City Representative Toby Tiangco expressed confidence that the recently signed E-Governance Act, or Republic Act 12254, will make government services faster and more transparent.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the bill into law to create a more efficient digital government. Tiangco was a principal author of the bill during the last congressional session.

“This law is a crucial step in creating a digital government that truly delivers services for all Filipinos using modern information and communications technology for more effective governance,” Tiangco said in a statement.

As former chairman of the House Committee on ICT, Tiangco championed the legislation. The new law is based on House Bill 07327, which he authored.

“With the help of the E-Governance Act, the government’s digital services will expand, ensuring fast and accessible public services and strengthening government transparency and accountability using technology,” Tiangco said.

Under the new law, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is mandated to establish E-Gov Unified Project Management Offices (E-Gov UPMOs) across the country to manage ICT projects effectively.

These offices will also handle back-end operations between agencies, including data sharing and coordination for policy-making and decision-making.

“It’s about time we pivot to a digitally empowered government,” Tiangco said. “By embracing digital transformation, we can eliminate redundant procedures and unburden Filipinos from unnecessary requirements.”

“This will not only speed up services but also prepare us for a modern and more efficient government system that will truly provide relief to Filipinos,” he added.