P870K worth of imported cigarettes seized in Nueva Ecija

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Tarlac District Office and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) seized around P870,000 worth of imported cigarettes in Barangay Concepcion East, Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija, on September 9, 2025.

In a belated report published today by the NBI, the said operation was conducted by the two agencies following the implementation of three search warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

The warrants covered the premises and a vehicle belonging to Jonifer M. Lajom of Sitio Putot, Concepcion East, Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija, who was allegedly keeping and selling assorted imported brands of cigarettes in violation of the National Internal Revenue Code under R.A. No. 8424.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 58 boxes of assorted imported cigarette brands, with an estimated value of P870,000.00. Lajom was not present during the operation, but a certain Maricel A. Lajom, who was on the premises at the time, was invited to the NBI-TARDO office for identification.

The seized contraband was inventoried and examined on-site by BIR personnel before being brought to the NBI-TARDO office for custody and safekeeping.

A criminal complaint for violation of the aforementioned law against Jonifer Lajom has already been prepared and is now awaiting the result of the examination conducted by BIR personnel.