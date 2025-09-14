Security Bank sweeps regional accolades

Universal institution Security Bank has been recognized for its customer-centric strategy, receiving top honors from three prestigious award bodies.

At the Economic Times Human Capital Awards (ETHCA), the Bank was lauded for Excellence in HR Transformation, while at the HR Excellence Awards 2025, it was named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia–Philippines and for its commitment to work-life harmony.

Moreover, the bank was listed as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in the Philippines.

Security Bank received the bronze award for excellence in HR Digital Transformation at ETHCA for its HCM System Transformation Project.

Introduced in 2023, this initiative reshaped how the Bank manages and supports employees through HeRO (HCM Employee Resources Online) — a centralized platform that streamlines HR processes, improves productivity, and delivers a seamless employee experience.

Happy workers an asset

The bank’s Employee Value Proposition, “You matter,” reflects its belief that taking care of employees enables them to provide even better care to customers. This alignment of people and purpose reinforces Security Bank’s vision of becoming the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines.