SCUTTLEBUTT

In a letter addressed to the Climate Change Commission and the Departments of Energy, Transportation, Environment and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Economy, Planning, and Development, and Finance, environmental groups urged the government agencies to embody the government’s declared policy of a “whole-of-society approach” to climate action.

“Being the most vulnerable country to risks and disasters associated with the climate crisis, the Philippines must urgently conduct consultations for the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) submission with care and intention. It is important that the consultations be an arduous process that ensures the inclusion and participation of as many sectors of society,” the groups said in the letter.

The groups said consultations need to be held nationally along sectoral lines, and thematically by the agencies, with a draft of the proposed NDC circulated well in advance to ensure that frontline communities and multisectoral groups can contribute meaningfully and engage in the process.

“With the above, we, the undersigned, believe the next Philippine NDC can truly reflect our needs as a climate vulnerable nation,” said the groups.

Their plaint is connected to the current ordeal of most Filipinos who suffer after every downpour and the rage against the theft of public funds by officials through shoddy flood control projects.