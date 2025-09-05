Pampanga solo parents receive needed aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A distribution event for solo parents here provided cash grants and vaccines, but it was a donation of women’s underwear from the political group Nanay Partylist that sparked a debate over the effectiveness of symbolic aid.

The event, held at the Kingsborough Convention Center, was organized by Representative Florabel Yatco of Nanay Partylist and the provincial government. While recipients received staples like grocery packs and pneumonia vaccines, the inclusion of underwear drew criticism from some who argued it failed to address the systemic challenges faced by single-parent households.

“Thank you for the panties, but what we really need is a job and money for daycare,” said Arlene, a 45-year-old single parent. Her frustration is common among solo parents in Pampanga, where provincial data shows that 92 percent of them are women working informal jobs.

Becca, a call center agent, called the donation “a bandage on a broken bone.” She told DAILY TRIBUNE that solo parents need “rent support, childcare, and job training — not just panties.”

The selection process also came under scrutiny. “I wish everyone was included, not just a select few,” said Kimberly Barbin, whose mother has been a single parent for years but has never received such assistance.

Governor Lilia Pineda, whose “Alagang Nanay” advocacy spearheaded the event, acknowledged the limited scope of the cash grants.

“This might be a small amount, but it can at least ease some of the expenses,” said Pineda.

The cash grants were funded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s AKAP program, but advocates argue solo parents need policies that address long-term issues like livable wages, childcare access and healthcare.

The provincial government has pledged to expand daycare access by 2026 but has not yet addressed demands for monthly stipends.