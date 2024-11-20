BARMM governors call for parliamentary poll reset

Governors of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are calling for the postponement of the region’s first regular parliamentary elections.

In a statement released Wednesday, the governors cited the Supreme Court’s recent decision to exclude the Province of Sulu from the BARMM as a key reason for the delay.

The governors were Basilan governor Jim Hataman Salliman, Lanao del Sur governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., Maguindanao del Norte governor Abdulraof Macacua and Tawi-Tawi governor Yshmael Sali.

They argue that the decision necessitates a reconfiguration of electoral districts and a review of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

The governors also contend that proceeding with the elections under the current circumstances would compromise the integrity of the electoral process and the principles enshrined in the BOL.

They also raised concerns about the equitable representation of the remaining BARMM provinces and the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on the ongoing transition process.

The governors are urging the Philippine Congress to enact legislation postponing the elections to 11 May 2026 as they believe that the delay will allow for a more comprehensive and inclusive electoral process that reflects the will of the Bangsamoro people.