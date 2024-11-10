PBBM endorses anointed bets in BARMM provinces

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has endorsed a slate of candidates for the gubernatorial race in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for the May 2025 elections.

The President made the endorsement during a consultative meeting with BARMM regional leaders and incumbent governors at the Aguado Residence in Manila last 24 October 2024.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas national president Reynaldo Tamayo and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo facilitated the endorsement as part of the party's consolidation efforts.

In a Facebook post shared by Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Assistant Secretary Jordan Bayam, the president was seen raising the hands of the BARMM candidates.

The endorsed gubernatorial candidates are Sultan Kudarat Mayor Datu Tucao Mastura for Maguindanao del Norte, Talayan Mayor Datu Ali Midtimbang for Maguindanao del Sur and reelectionist Gov. Ysmael “Mang” Sali of Tawi-Tawi.

Also endorsed were Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong for Lanao del Sur, and Hajiman "Jim" Hataman Salliman for Basilan.

Bayam said that the aspirants for governors have expressed their gratitude to Lagdameo and Tamayo for facilitating the ceremony with the objective of to unifying the leaders of the Bangsamoro region.

Aside from the President, Lagdameo and Tamayo, other Mindanao political leaders like Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehab Secretary Nasser Pangandaman, MinDA chairperson Secretary Leo Magno and incumbent Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof Macacua joined the Aguado Residence event.