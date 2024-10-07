NATION

LIVE updates - COC filing, 2025 elections Day 7

Today marks the seventh day for aspiring candidates in the 2025 national and local elections (#Halalan2025) to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and for party-lists to submit their Certificates of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination (CONA).

For Senate candidates and party-lists, papers must be filed at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel, while local bets must head to their respective local Comelec offices to file.

The period for COC filing is between 1-8 October, 2024. Candidates can file their papers on the weekend.

Gringo has unfinished business

Image from Comelec's live stream

8:30 AM - Gregorio "Gringo" Honasan has filed his COC for a Senate seat on Monday, 7 October, the penultimate day of filing. He is the first filer of the day. | Image from Comelec's live stream

In case you missed it, Retired seafarer Valeriano Gingco, 67, of Barangay Baring, Carmen, Cebu, filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Governor on 4 October, signaling his challenge against the incumbent, Gwendolyn Garcia.

