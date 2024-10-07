Seafarer to contest Cebu governor post

Who said the Cebu governorship has no contest? Retired seafarer Valeriano Gingco, 67, of Barangay Baring, Carmen, Cebu, filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Governor on 4 October, signaling his challenge against the incumbent, Gwendolyn Garcia.

"Ang experience ko seaman for 34 years. Nakita ko doon sa ibang bansa 'yung wala rito," he told the media.

Gingco highlighted corruption as a major problem in the country, which he hopes to address if elected.

"Dito sa atin, 'yung korapsiyon sobra na... Kung mananalo ako, talagang ia-apply ko 'yung sa labas. Para sa Pilipinas, marami akong maa-apply dito. Oil prices, may sagot ako diyan, 'yung bigas," he stressed.

Cebu provincial candidates

In the First District, re-electionist Congresswoman Rhea Mae Gullas filed her COC on 5 October, seeking a second term.

"This journey has been more than just a job—it has been a calling rooted in love, faith, and an unshakable belief in the people of the First District of Cebu," Rep. Gullas said.

Meanwhile, in the Third District, re-electionist Congressman Pablo John Garcia filed his COC on 1 October.

In the Fourth District, it will be a contest between re-electionist Congresswoman Janice Salimbangon and Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura. Shimura filed his COC on 3 October, followed by Salimbangon on 4 October.

In Cebu City’s North District, Congresswoman Rachel "Cutie" Del Mar filed her COC on 6 October.