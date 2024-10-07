Baguio congressman to challenge Magalong for mayor

BAGUIO CITY – Incumbent Congressman Mark Go of Baguio City’s Lone District has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor, officially challenging current Mayor Benjamin Magalong in the upcoming 2025 elections.

Go acknowledged that his decision to run for mayor was difficult, but said he is responding to calls from the people of Baguio.

In a press statement, Go's camp highlighted his congressional record, citing accomplishments such as timely delivery of social services, corruption-free infrastructure projects, and his legislative efforts focused on education, health, and senior citizens. The group emphasized that Go’s achievements have motivated Baguio residents to urge him to run, in recognition of a need for a mayor with a proven track record of public service.

Go stated that Baguio deserves a government with zero tolerance for corruption and a strong commitment to good governance. He vowed to prioritize the city’s interests and uphold the values of competence, integrity, and compassion that have defined his tenure in Congress.

"I will prioritize Baguio and continue to walk the talk. We will do this with the same competence, speed, compassion, and integrity that have defined my years in Congress," said Go.

Go, alongside members of his slate, "Team Maka-Baguio Tayo," filed their COCs at the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center. Joining him was his vice mayoral running mate, Mylen Yaranon, and councilor candidates Leandro B. Yangot Jr., Atty. Elmer Datuin, Engr. Michael Lee Lawana, Jacqueline Dianne “JD” Balajadia-Tabora, Dr. Esther Litilit, Atty. Edison Bilog, and Michael Humiding.

Go’s team aims to focus on promoting community-led development and improving the quality of life for all Baguio citizens.