LMP head seeks Abra Rep post

BAGUIO CITY – La Paz Mayor and National President of the League of Mayors of the Philippines (LMP) Joseph Sto Niño “JB” Bernos has announced his bid for a return to Congress, filing his certificate of candidacy for Abra Representative in the 2025 National and Local Elections. Bernos previously held the position from 2016 to 2022 and is running under the Lakas Christian and Muslim Democrats (Lakas CMD).

Teaming up with former Abra Governor Eustaquio Bersamin, Bernos aims to reclaim his congressional seat, while Bersamin, representing the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), is running for governor. Bersamin’s niece, Anne Bersamin, also from PFP, is running for vice governor.

"I have many unfinished commitments with the people of Abra in the House of Representatives," Bernos stated, explaining his decision to run again.

Bersamin expressed his respect for Bernos and his wife, incumbent Abra Representative Menchie Bernos, for their contributions to the province. Menchie Bernos is the first nominee of the Solid North Party List.

“With our tandem, Abra will become the most improved province in the Cordillera and all of Northern Luzon,” Bersamin added.

The Bernos-Bersamin team will face off against the father-and-daughter tandem of Abra Governor Dominic Valera and Vice Governor Joy Valera-Bernos.