Gringo Honasan seeks Senate return

Former senator Gringo Honasan on Monday formalized his Senate return as he filed his certificate of candidacy (COC).

Asked why he is seeking a Senate return, Honasan said he wants to attend to his unfinished business.

"Itong reporma kasi, hindi ito sinasabi, iniisip. Ito ay ginagawa (This reform is not just said, not just thought. It's supposed to be done). That's why 40 years ago, the Reform the Armed Forces Movement was born," he said.

If elected, Honasan said he will advocate for economic, land, electoral, and social reforms.

Honasan served the Senate in 1995, 2001, 2007, and 2013.

He ran for vice president in 2016 as former vice president Jejomar Binay's running mate, however, both's elections bid were unsuccessful.

In 2018, Honasan served as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.