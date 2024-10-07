Chavit Singson files COC for Senator, seeks mass production of e-vehicles

By Gabriela Baron

Ilocos Sur kingpin Chavit Singson filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator on Monday, 7 October.

Singson, a seasoned politician, said win or lose, he will still continue with his advocacy of modernizing public utility electric vehicles, such as jeepneys and tricycles.

"Ako magpo-provide lahat ng (I will be providing all) electric vehicles. Electric jeep, electric tricycle. Without any downpayment, with zero interest," Singson said.

"Parating na yung factory ko galing South Korea worth P500 million at mag-uumpisa na po kami by December latest o January. Mass production na po kami (My factory from South Korea worth P500 million is coming and we will start by December latest or January. We will mass produce)," he added.

Singson said he already had consultations with transport groups, even those that are not in favor of transport modernization, such as MANIBELA and PISTON.

"Nagpunta na po sila sa aking bahay, kasama po silang lahat. Walang humindi (They already went to my house, all of them. No one disagreed)," he added.

He also urged local jeepney producer Sarao to help with his advocacy.

"Bakit ako tatakbo? Kasi para mas mapadali ang ating mga ginagawang pagtulong sa masa. Dahil punong-puno pa rin tayo ng red tape (Why am I running? Because it would make it easier for me to help the masses. Because our government is still full of red tape)," Singson said.

"Kung nasa Senado ako mas mapapabilis ang pagtulong ko sa masa, sa taumbayan (If I'd be in the Senate, I'd be able to help the masses, the people more quickly)," he added.

Although running as an independent candidate, Singson quipped he will be under "LL," or "Lakas loob."

Former president Rodrigo Duterte earlier expressed his desire to support Chavit, whom he call "a friend."