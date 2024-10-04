LIVE updates - COC filing Day 4

Today marks the fourth day for aspiring candidates in the 2025 national and local elections (#Halalan2025) to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), and for party-lists to submit their Certificates of Nomination and Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination (CONA).
For Senate candidates and party-lists, papers must be filed at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel, while local bets must head to their respective local Comelec offices to file.
The period for COC filing is between 1-8 October, 2024.
Stay tuned for live updates.
9:29 AM - Makabayan Bloc senatorial hopefuls officially launch their 2025 polls bid on Friday, 4 October. They were the first filers of the fourth day of the certificate of candidacy filing at the Manila Hotel.
Their platforms include higher wages for teachers, pushing for women's rights, and seeking legal action against China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. | Via Gabriela Baron
Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go filed their candidacy papers on Thursday to officially announce their reelection campaigns for the 2025 midterm elections.
If reelected, Dela Rosa vowed to continue advocating for public order and national defense.
“I will continue to fight against illegal drugs and criminality. For national defense and security, we must ensure that our defense posture is credible enough against foreign invaders,” he told reporters.