Reelectionists hog Day 3 of CoC filing

Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go filed their candidacy papers on Thursday to officially announce their reelection campaigns for the 2025 midterm elections.

If reelected, Dela Rosa vowed to continue advocating for public order and national defense.

“I will continue to fight against illegal drugs and criminality. For national defense and security, we must ensure that our defense posture is credible enough against foreign invaders,” he told reporters.

He said he also plans to advocate for restoring the death penalty for high-level drug traffickers and reviving the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) to bolster protection of the West Philippine Sea.

“The only way we can mobilize reserves at any time is through the ROTC,” he added.

Dela Rosa, a close ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, acknowledged that political rifts surrounding the influential Duterte family could affect his 2025 campaign.

“I could either win or lose because of that issue,” he said.

He indicated that no final decision has been made regarding whether members of the Duterte family will run for a senatorial seat.

“The decision is not yet final, but we’re inviting them since Mayor Baste Duterte has already taken an oath with the Partido ng Demokratiko ng Pilipino (PDP). We’re hoping he will join us and run for senator,” he said.

In September, Mayor Duterte formally joined the PDP, the party chaired by his father.

Rody’s blessing

Go, meanwhile, said that despite what he called “demolition jobs” against the Dutertes, he will still seek the endorsement of former president Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Of course, I’m running under the PDP. Former president Duterte is our chairman, and the programs we will promote align with his good initiatives that we want to continue,” Go said.

“Former president Duterte is endorsing us because we are part of the PDP, and we believe in his strong endorsement,” he added.

However, Go was uncertain if the former president will actively join their campaign.

“That’s a wait-and-see situation until the last day of filing. I guess it’s up to his family’s decision,” he said.

Philip Salvador makes it official

Film actor Philip Salvador also formalized his intention to run for senator, focusing on the modernization of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as the rehabilitation of drug users.

“I will strengthen our law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety by increasing the budget for the modernization of our police and military,” Salvador said.

“I will support effective youth rehabilitation programs. I want families to feel secure that their children can return home safely without the fear of being kidnapped, raped, or killed,” he added.

While supporting the rehabilitation of drug users, Salvador also expressed his support for former president Duterte’s war on drugs, which is under international scrutiny on allegations of extrajudicial killings.

“I believe that what he did was for the betterment of the Filipino people, but now, we should also give drug users a chance at rehabilitation,” Salvador said.

“I don’t want people arrested and killed, I want to offer them hope,” he added.

Salvador will run under the PDP Laban banner. In the 2016 local elections, he ran for vice governor of Bulacan but lost.

Meanwhile, lesser-known candidate Khaleb Casimra, currently unemployed, is also trying his luck for a Senate seat.

“Well, the only qualifications are to be able to read and write,” Casimra said.