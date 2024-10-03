LIVE updates - COC filing Day 3

Today marks the third day for aspiring candidates in the 2025 national and local elections (#Halalan2025) to file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec).
For Senate candidates and party-lists, papers must be filed at the Comelec office in Manila Hotel, while local bets must head to their respective local Comelec offices to file.
The period for COC filing is between 1-8 October, 2024.
Stay tuned for live updates.
3:03 PM - Health Workers Party-list, led by Robert Mendoza, finalizes their Congress bid for the 2022 polls after filing its Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA).
Mendoza, who also serves as the president of Alliance of Health Workers, says, "Panahon na para magkaroon ng boses ang health workers sa Kongreso." | via Gabriela Baron
1:58 PM - Donning a backpack, senatorial hopeful Khaleb Casimra files his certificate of candidacy (COC). He said he currently has no job but is trying his luck in the Senate. "Ang qualifications lang naman po ay read and write." | via Gabriela Baron
1:03 PM - Re-electionists Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto answer media queries after filing their COCs at the Comelec in SM City Manila on Thursday, 3 October 2024. | via King Rodriguez
Sen. Grace Poe arrives at the Manila Hotel as the FPJ Party-list files its Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) for the 2025 midterm elections.
Poe's son, Brian Llamanzares, will serve as the party-list group's first nominee.
"Nandito po ako bilang isang nanay na sumusuporta sa isang anak," says Poe. | via Gabriela Baron
12:01 PM - Reelectionists Sen. Bato dela Rosa and Sen. Bong Go formally filed their candidacies for the 2025 polls. Joining them is film actor Phillip Salvador, who also intends to run for senator. Sen. Robinhood Padilla was also present to endorse the three. | via Gabriela Baron
11:51 AM - Former actress and current Mayor of Bayambang, Pangasinan, Niña Jose-Quiambao has officially filed her bid for reelection at the local Comelec office on
11:29 AM - Liza Ong files the certificate of candidacy (COC) for her husband, Dr Willie Ong.
Liza turns emotional as she thanks the public for praying for her husband. Doc Willie was recently diagnosed with "sarcoma cancer." | via Gabriela Baron
10:27 AM - Senatorial aspirant Jose Bunilla, who came out as gay during his introductory speech, stated that he will advocate for ordinances and laws supporting the LGBTQ+ community if elected. However, Bunilla also mentioned that he is not in favor of same-sex marriage. | via Gabriela Baron
10:07 AM - First to formalize their 2025 polls bid during the third day of certificate of candidacy (COC) filing is 1-Aguila Party-list. | via Gabriela Baron