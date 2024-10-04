Camille Villar formalizes 2025 run

House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar formalized her 2025 senatorial bid after filing her certificate of candidacy (COC) on Thursday, 4 October.

She was with her father, business tycoon and former Senate president Manny Villar, and brother, Sen. Mark Villar.

As the only millennial senatorial candidate, Villar said she can offer new politics.

“I believe I can offer fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to help build a bright future for our generation and those to come,” she said.

“Nais ko pong isulong ang mga bagong solusyon at bagong pananaw na natutunan ko sa aking karanasan sa kabila ng aking kabataan (I want to bring new solutions and offer fresh perspectives that I have learned from my experience despite my youth),” she added.

Among her advocacies include jobs for fresh graduates, assistance to startup businesses, and quality education.

Villar family 'very supportive'

The lawmaker said her family, who came from an influential political clan, is very supportive of her senatorial stint.

"I am very grateful for the advice that my parents have given me throughout my life as well as my brother. From them, I learned the many different advocacies and many different programs that can really help our countrymen," Villar said.

"I am truly, truly grateful. I think that this position, kung papalarin tayo, ay malaking responsibilidad. Pero sa aking palagay, natulungan naman po ako ng mga magulang ko at yung karanasan ko naman bilang public servant at yung pagpapatakbo ko sa aming negosyo sa private sector ay nakatulong sa akin at ngayon handang-handa na po ako (For me, my parents really helped me as well as my experienced as a public servant and as someone who has been running our own business and now, I can say I'm really prepared)," she added.

Villar has been a lawmaker since 2019. She is also the managing director of Vista Land.

Meanwhile, her mother, outgoing Senator Cynthia Villar is said to be eyeing a congressional seat in Las Piñas.