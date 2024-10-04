Makabayan Bloc fields 11 senatorial hopefuls

For the first time in its group's history, the Makabayan Coalition officially launched its 11 senatorial hopefuls during the fourth day of filing the certificate of candidacy (COC) on Friday, 4 Oct.

Among them are ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. and House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro and Gabriela Women's Party Party-list Rep. and House Assistant Minority Leader Arlene Brosas.

Completing the list are Mody Floranda of PISTON Transport Group, Mimi Domingo of Kadamay, Jocelyn Andamo from Filipino Nurses United, Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno, former National Anti-Poverty Commission chairperson Liza Maza, former Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Teddy Casiño Pamalakaya Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Chairperson Danilo Ramos, and Moro representative Amirah Lidasan.

Andamo, when elected, said she will push higher wages for healthcare workers as the country faces a shortage of around 127,000 nurses.

"Marami pong mga nurse at iba pang manggagawang pangkalusugan ang napipilitan pong umalis ng bansa dahil hindi po natutugunan ang mga pangunahing isyu, suliranin, at problema nila dahil napakababa po ng sahod at sobrang overworked po sila (Many nurses and other health workers are forced to leave the country because their main issues and problems are not being address because their wages are very low and they are overworked)," Andamo said.

"Kailangan pong siguruhin ang batas na magtataas po ng sahod at tutugon sa mga kapakanan ng health workers (It is necessary to make sure that the law will hike the wages of health workers and serve their interests)," she added.

What will be different this time?

Trying to secure a Senate seat the second time, ex-lawmaker Casiño said it's high time that someone from the Makabayan Coalition finally makes it.

"The time is right na mayroon isang progresibo, national democrat na pumasok sa Senado. I think yung pagbalik ng isang Marcos sa puwesto ay nagsilbing aral sa ating mamamayan na itong mga political dynasties na ito, pag hindi mo tinigil, hindi mo winakasan, babalik at babalik (The time is right that there's a progressive, national democrat to enter the Senate. I think the return of a Marcos to the seat served as a lesson to the public that these political dynasties, if you don't stop them, they will come back)," he continued.

Casiño previously ran in the 2013 midterm elections but was unsuccessful.

This will be the first time the Makabayan Bloc fielded over 10 senatoriables, as the coalition previously just backed the candidacies of former lawmaker Satur Ocampo in 2010 and human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares in 2016, 2019, and 2022 polls.

"We want to show them that we are a force to reckon with," Casiño said.

IP representative, Marawi rehab

Lidasan, a Moro activist, underscored the importance of having an Indigenous People (IP) representative in the Senate.

"Talagang kailangan ng isang Bangsamoro, katutubo, yung tunay na nasa laylayan ng lipunan ang nandito sa Kongreso at Senado kasi kinakailangan mairepresenta talaga ang ating mga interes at boses at maprotektahan ang aming karapatan (We really need a Bangsamoro, an IP, one who's truly at the bottom of the society to be here in the Congress and the Senate because it's necessary that we get representatives who will advance our interests and protect our rights)," Lidasan strssed.

When asked about the progress of Marawi rehabilitation, Lidasan said there are still residents who cannot yet return to their ancestral homes.

"Mahirap matapos ang Marawi rehabilitation lalo na kung hindi ang pagpapabalik sa mga nakatira doon ang kanilang priority (It's difficult to finish the Marawi rehabilitation especially if the return of those living their is not their priority)," Lidasan said.