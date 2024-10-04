Abby Binay 'no issue' working with Pia Cayetano

Makati Mayor Abigail "Abby" Binay sees no issue working with re-electionist Senator Pia Cayetano if they both get elected in the Senate.

Binay and Cayetano are both included in the administration's senatorial slate. The two earlier had a rift following the territorial dispute between the cities of Makati and Taguig involving Embo barangays.

If they get elected, "I have no issue working with Senator Pia Cayetano," she told the press during the filing of certificate of candidacy on Thursday, 4 October.

If given the chance to serve as a senator, Binay said she intends to focus on three things: Improving health and education; push for stronger local government units (LGUs) that are resilient and sustainable; and better social programs.

"Yung mga walang kakayanan ng maintenance medicine, yung tinatawag na poorest of the poor, ay dapat nang bigyan ng libreng gamot. D'yan tayo magsisimula (Those who cannot afford maintenance medicine, the so-called poorest of the poor, should be given free medicine. That's where we will start)," Binay said.

She said she would also help LGUs get access to funding for climate actions.

"We have to be resilient, kasi hindi naman mawawala ang bagyo, hindi mawawala ang disaster (because typhoons and natural disasters have always been there) yet we're always caught flatfooted in terms of disaster preparedness," she added.

In 2007, Binay was elected representative of Makati's Second District. In 2016, she was elected as the mayor of Makati.

Binay is running under Nacionalista Party Coalition.

Binay siblings' row

In an interesting turn, Abby's older sister, outgoing Senator Nancy Binay, is set to run as Makati mayor against Abby's husband, Makati Rep. Luis Campos.

When asked about the issue, Abby remained mum, "I would rather not answer. I think we should let the candidates answer."

Asked again about her comment after sister Nancy called her a "very qualified" candidate for senator, she again kept her response short.

"Thank you. You have to ask her why am I qualified," she said.

Junjun Binay, brother of Abby and Nancy on the other hand, requested Abby to support Nancy's mayoral run instead.

"I think that's his position. Unang-una, hindi naman na kami nag-uusap (First of all, we no longer talk with each other)," she added.

Abby has been estranged from Nancy and her other siblings for years.