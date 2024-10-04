One Muntinlupa bares local slate for 2025

Local political party One Muntinlupa officially filed its Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) for the 2025 elections on 4 October. The slate is led by incumbent Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Vice Mayoral candidate Allen Ampaya, and Congressman Jimmy Fresnedi.

Mayor Biazon, running for re-election, reaffirmed the party's commitment to its flagship 7K Agenda: Kabuhayan, Kalusugan, Karunungan, Kalikasan, Katarungan, Kapayapaan-Kaayusan, and Kaunlaran. These priorities shape the party’s vision for a prosperous Muntinlupa.

Vice Mayoral candidate Allen Ampaya, Chairperson of Barangay Poblacion, aims to strengthen local governance, while Congressman Fresnedi, seeking re-election, focuses on legislative reforms for community welfare.

The One Muntinlupa slate also includes experienced councilors and new candidates from diverse sectors, aiming to represent all Muntinlupeños.

During the filing, Biazon emphasized the party’s dedication to transparency and innovation, saying: “Ang tiwala ng taumbayan ay hindi bibiguin; ang kumpiyansa ng publiko ay hindi tatalikuran. Sinisikap natin sa One Muntinlupa na iangat pa natin to the next level ang city government—through the program of continuity, improvement, and innovation.”

One Muntinlupa Party 2025 Slate:

Mayor : Ruffy Biazon

Vice Mayor : Allen Fresnedi Ampaya

Congressman: Jimmy Fresnedi

District 1 Councilors:

Atty. Rachel Arciaga, Walter Arcilla, Paty Katy Boncayao, Amanda Camilon, Atty. Raul Corro, Alexson Diaz, Ting Niefes, Jedi Presnedi

District 2 Councilors:

Sha-sha Baes, Ryan Bagatsing, Engr. Arlene Hilapo, Atty. Reggie Landrito, Eliot Martinez, Dado Moldez, Kaye Marissa Rongavilla, Metong Sevilla