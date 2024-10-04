Christmas comes early

Bring the holidays early into your homes with Manila Hotel’s Christmas Hamper.

Guests can take advantage of a 20-percent discount until 31 October on carefully crafted gift baskets filled with seasonal delicacies and distinctive goods.

The traditional Filipino headwear known as salakot served as the inspiration for this year’s hampers, which bring a touch of culture to the holiday festivities.

Customers may start their Christmas shopping early with this special offer, which guarantees that they will be able to enjoy the joy of the season with elegantly wrapped gifts.

The Standard Hamper is priced at P2,304 (regularly P2,880) that includes Bahay Kubo Gingerbread, Christmas Cookies, Fruitcake, Harana Pralines, Cashew Raisin Cluster, The Manila Hotel Facade Chocolate Bar and a Santa with Bag Chocolate.

The Deluxe Hamper, available for P5,504 (regularly P6,880) offers an elevated collection, featuring Bahay Kubo Gingerbread, Pili Nut Pralines, Fruitcake, Food for the Gods, Mango Nut Cluster, Santa with Bag Chocolate, Christmas Cookies, Bugnay Wine (375 ml) and a Willy the Bear Stuffed Toy.

It also includes a regular Prestige Card for added perks.

The Premium Hamper, priced at P7,280 (regularly P9,100), is the ultimate indulgence, offering Harana Pralines, The Manila Hotel Facade Chocolate Bar, The Manila Hotel Blend Coffee Drip, Bugnay Wine (375 ml), Tablea (250 g), a Tsokolatera Pot with Wooden Whisk, The Manila Hotel Tumbler, Ilang-Ilang Notebook, Willy the Bear Keychain, Willy the Bear Stuffed Toy and a Regular Prestige Card.