‘Julian’ now a typhoon

Severe tropical storm ‘Julian’ has now strengthened into a typhoon, according to the state weather bureau on Sunday afternoon.

Based on the monitoring issued at 2:00 p.m., Typhoon Julian’s center was estimated at 275 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, and is moving 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) north-northwestward.

Its intensity is maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and a central pressure of 975 hectoPascals (hPa).

PAGASA warned the public of strong to storm-force winds that may extend outwards up to 490 km from the center.

As of press time, the northeastern portion of Babuyan Island is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) No. 3, with threats of gale force winds resulting in moderate to significant threat to life and property.





Batanes, mainland Cagayan, the rest of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Calayan Is., Dalupiri Is., and Fuga Is.), Apayao, and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Solsona, Piddig, Dingras, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Bacarra) are meanwhile under TCWS No. 2

Residents of these areas are warned of gale-force winds with possible impacts of minor to moderate threat to life and property.

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted in the rest of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Santol, Sudipen, Bangar, Luna, Balaoan, San Gabriel, Bacnotan), Abra, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, the northern and central portions of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Atok, Kibungan, Bokod, Kapangan), Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao). Strong winds may be expected in these areas.

According to PAGASA, the highest wind signal that may be hoisted during the occurrence of ‘Julian’ is Wind Signal No. 4.

Track and intensity outlook

PAGASA’s latest forecast shows ‘Julian’ will move generally west northwestward to northwestward from Sunday through Tuesday morning towards the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area, before accelerating north to north northeastward over the waters east of Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon onwards.

‘Julian’ is also projected to continuously intensify over the next 24 to 36 hours as it moves towards Batanes and/or Babuyan Islands.

Considering the recent trend in its intensification, the possibility of reaching the super typhoon category is not ruled out, PAGASA noted.