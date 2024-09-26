Malabon market urged: Address trash woes

The local government of Malabon City is urging the management of Malabon Central Market to promptly address the growing trash pileup in the area.

City Administrator Dr. Alexander Rosete said the local government is taking action, even though the market is under private management.

“While the issue falls under the market’s jurisdiction, we’ll remind them of their responsibility to maintain cleanliness,” Rosete said.

Malabon Central Market is a public-private partnership between the city and Prestonburg Development Corporation, making market-related activities like garbage collection their responsibility.

The city has coordinated with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to expedite waste collection at the market.

To recall, residents have expressed concerns on the city government’s Facebook page, citing potential health risks due to the trash.

“The people here will get sick, and there is still no urgent action regarding this matter,” one commenter said.

Earlier this month, Malabon filed a cease-and-desist order against Metrowaste Solid Management Corporation due to irregular garbage collection practices that contributed to the citywide trash buildup.