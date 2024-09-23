Kanlaon Volcano emits over 7K tonnes SO2

State seismology bureau on Monday recorded Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island emitting more than 7,000 tons of volcanic sulfur dioxide, or SO2, in the past 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Kanlaon spewed 7,211 tons of SO2 from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight.

Meanwhile, 28 volcanic tremors and a voluminous plume emission reaching 650 meters tall were monitored in the volcano drifting west and northwest.

The volcano's edifice is inflated.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2 due to its increased unrest. Entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano remains restricted.

The public is warned against possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.