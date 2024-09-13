Kanlaon spews over 10K tonnes SO2

The state seismology bureau on Friday reported that Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island emitted over 10,000 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide, or SO2, in the past 24 hours.

In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Kanlaon spewed a total of 10,880 tonnes of SO2 from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight.

A total of 17 volcanic earthquakes and obscured plumes were also monitored in the volcano, whose edifice is inflated.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2 due to its increasing unrest. This level indicates that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruptions, said Phivolcs.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano is restricted.

Hence, the public is warned against possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.