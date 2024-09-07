Parañaque carnapper nabbed

A man facing carnapping charges was arrested in Parañaque City on Friday night, 6 September. The suspect, known as Romnick, 30, was the sixth most wanted person at the station level in La Huerta, Parañaque City.

He was apprehended by personnel from the warrant and subpoena section, other police units, and the Parañaque Maritime Law Enforcement Team.

Romnick was taken into custody based on a warrant of arrest for carnapping under Criminal Case No. 2024-0902, issued by Hon. Harold Cesar C. Huliganga, Acting Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 196, Parañaque City, on 12 August 2024. The recommended bail for the case is ₱300,000.00.