"Well, this is a process. Dinideliberate naman ito, lalo na sa pagbibigay ng rewards or incentives to our community members who continuously cooperate by giving information leading to the arrest of wanted persons. Of course, this will greatly help our organization and our community. Itong reward money na ito, of course, is from the PNP. Ibinabalik lang natin because of the so-called cooperation, coordination, or good partnership with our community," Nartatez told reporters.

"This will greatly help our organization. Tulong-tulong tayo para ma-account and ma-arrest itong ating mga fugitives. There are 500,000, kung hindi ako nagkakamali, covered with warrants of arrest, at iisa-isahin natin sila," he added.

According to a PNP information sheet, P2.995 million was awarded for the arrest of seven persons wanted for murder, P840,000 for six persons wanted for rape, P1.35 million for two persons wanted for syndicated estafa, P245,000 for two persons wanted for violating Republic Act No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, P765,000 for one person wanted for violating Republic Act No. 9516, which penalizes the illegal trade of explosives, and Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and P250,000 for one person wanted for robbery with multiple homicide.

In addition, a joint order issued by the Department of National Defense (DND) and the DILG authorized a P2.83 million reward for the arrest of two individuals identified as personalities of a communist terrorist group who were wanted for murder.

Nartatez also assured the public that all arrests carried out by the PNP are conducted in accordance with the law.

"We have police operational procedures for arrest procedures and basis for the arrest," he said.