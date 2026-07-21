The heightened alert is in line with President Marcos' directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to protect the public from both physical and cyber threats during major national events.

"Our primary concerns are cyberattacks against critical information infrastructure, the spread of misinformation and coordinated influence operations, and online scams that exploit public interest in the SONA," Nartatez said.

The PNP earlier issued a cybersecurity advisory identifying three priority areas: protecting critical information infrastructure, countering misinformation and influence operations, and preventing online scams and social engineering attacks.

"Cybersecurity is now as important as physical security during major national events. Protecting digital systems, ensuring the integrity of information, and safeguarding the public from online threats are essential to maintaining public order and confidence throughout the SONA," Nartatez said.

The cyber measures complement the PNP's overall security plan for the President's address. More than 20,000 National Capital Region Police Office personnel will be deployed to secure the Batasang Pambansa, maintain peace and order, and ensure the safety of participants, motorists and protesters.

Nartatez said the PNP has completed its contingency and operational plans and is coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units and other law enforcement agencies to address potential threats.

"We are securing not only the area but also the activity itself, the personalities involved, and the community, whether there are protests or not and whether the protesters are pro- or anti-government," he said.

INC anniversary

The PNP will also coordinate with the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for its 112th founding anniversary celebration on July 27, which coincides with the President's SONA.

Nartatez said the gathering is expected to draw tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of attendees, requiring additional security measures.

He said traffic and security plans, including zipper lanes, no-rally zones, barriers and civil disturbance management units, are already in place.

Aside from the Batasang Pambansa, the PNP will also secure Malacañang, Liwasang Bonifacio, the US Embassy in Manila, the Senate in Pasay City and the People Power Monument in Quezon City.