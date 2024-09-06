‘Enteng’ casualties: 16 deaths, 17 missing

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows that deaths due to the combined effects of the severe tropical storm "Enteng" (Yagi) and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, rose to 16.

Of the reported fatalities—which are all pending validation—eight were from CALABARZON, three from the Bicol Region, two each from Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas, and one from Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, 11 people were hurt, and 17 were reported missing.

For the affected families, it was tallied at 538,602, equivalent to 2,061,726 individuals. Of this population, 9,089 families or 36,330 persons are sheltered inside 424 evacuation centers.

The majority of the distressed people were noted from the Bicol Region, with 275,290 affected families, or more than 1,119,000 individuals. Central Luzon and Metro Manila followed, with 162,086 and 58,612 affected families, respectively.

As of writing, 25 road sections and 11 bridges remain impassable.

Damaged houses, on the other hand, were 5,965, of which 107 were totally destroyed. Likewise, 320 infrastructures were destroyed, amounting to more than P223,600,000.

Naga in Bicol, Camarines Sur, and Allen in Northern Samar are declared under a state of calamity.

Government aid amounting to P92 million has already been provided to affected families. Of the 146,740 families requiring assistance, 101,976 or 69.49 percent have been attended to, said the NDRRMC.

‘Enteng’ left the country Wednesday morning.