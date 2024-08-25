SOCIAL SET

A day to remember

The ‘Self-Care Bliss’ embodied the extension of care from the academic realm into personal well-being
Last 20 August, the Ernestomeda | OSS Showroom in Makati City was transformed into an oasis for an afternoon of pampering and rejuvenation at Bahay Turo’s much-anticipated “Self-Care Bliss” event, organized by Ana Amigo Antonio. Known for its commitment to enhancing education through flexible, expert-led online tutorials, Bahay Turo expanded its mission of care by bringing together an array of top-tier wellness and lifestyle brands to offer a holistic experience dedicated to both body and mind.

Bahay Turo co-founders En Ragasa and Bea Monica Reyes.
Ana Amigo-Antonio, Pat Ramos, Ron Palma, Teresa Herrera-Anthony
Arlene Sutton, Ana Amigo Antonio and Karen Lerma
Aura Atlhletica’s Anne Arcenas-Gonzales
Belo Group’s Patricia Era and Julie Ishiwara
Casa Juan’s Michelle Fontelera and the author
A COMMITMENT to wellness and self-care bliss.
The “Self-Care Bliss” embodied the extension of care from the academic realm into personal well-being. It showcased a lineup of pampering services from renowned experts, including Avant Dermatology and Dr. Beverly Ong, Spectrumed, Meinas Scalp Solutions, Travertine Longevity Clinic, Celergen Switzerland and Meridian 101 powered by Avita Herbal Essential Oils. Adding beauty and lifestyle elements to complete the landscape were Ernestomeda | OSS, Botanist Gin, Happy Home, Casa Juan, Azucar, Aura Athletica and Dona Lim. In addition to these indulgence, Bahay Turo hosted a series of on-site workshops aimed at empowering participants with practical skills. The lineup included sessions on Canva, AI Prompt Engineering and Designing Instagram Reels and Stories.

“Self-Care Bliss” was more than just an event; it was a testament to Bahay Turo’s commitment to wellness and self-care.

The Botanist Gin with fresh fruits.
Dr. Cecile Infantado and Stephanie Zubiri
Elgin Victoria, Marga Tupaz and Casama Home Co-Founder Colleen Fernando
Happy Ongpauco Tiu
Julie Jalandoni Boschi
Marie Field Faith and Designer Donna Lim
Phoemela Barranda
Techie Hagedorn and Susan Joven
