A day to remember

The “Self-Care Bliss” embodied the extension of care from the academic realm into personal well-being. It showcased a lineup of pampering services from renowned experts, including Avant Dermatology and Dr. Beverly Ong, Spectrumed, Meinas Scalp Solutions, Travertine Longevity Clinic, Celergen Switzerland and Meridian 101 powered by Avita Herbal Essential Oils. Adding beauty and lifestyle elements to complete the landscape were Ernestomeda | OSS, Botanist Gin, Happy Home, Casa Juan, Azucar, Aura Athletica and Dona Lim. In addition to these indulgence, Bahay Turo hosted a series of on-site workshops aimed at empowering participants with practical skills. The lineup included sessions on Canva, AI Prompt Engineering and Designing Instagram Reels and Stories.

“Self-Care Bliss” was more than just an event; it was a testament to Bahay Turo’s commitment to wellness and self-care.