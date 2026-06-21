A new era of museology: Yuchengco Museum redefines creative spaces

Marking its milestone 20th anniversary with an exclusive media preview, the institution debuted its sleek new direction under the theme, “Fueling the Creative Spirit: Celebrating 20 Years and Beyond.” Presided over by board chair Yvonne S. Yuchengco and a distinguished circle of tastemakers, the event was a masterclass in refined ambition. More than a preservation of history, the museum has transformed into a living incubator, seamlessly weaving institutional prestige with the tangible commerce necessary to sustain the country’s design landscape.