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A new era of museology: Yuchengco Museum redefines creative spaces

AMORSOLO collection (left) and Rizal Gallery at the fourth floor are part of the Yuchengco Museum Permanent Exhibitions.
AMORSOLO collection (left) and Rizal Gallery at the fourth floor are part of the Yuchengco Museum Permanent Exhibitions.
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Yuchengco Museum has elegantly stepped into its second decade, reimagining its structural silhouette into a fluid, multi-sensory runway for the modern creative.

YUCHENGCO Museum Board of Trustees Arch. Daniel Vicente A. Lichauco, Maria Clara A. Camacho, Yvonne S. Yuchengco (chair), Atty. Guia Margarita Y. Santos, Jeannie E. Javelosa (director), Paolo Y. Abaya and Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea.
YUCHENGCO Museum Board of Trustees Arch. Daniel Vicente A. Lichauco, Maria Clara A. Camacho, Yvonne S. Yuchengco (chair), Atty. Guia Margarita Y. Santos, Jeannie E. Javelosa (director), Paolo Y. Abaya and Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea.

Marking its milestone 20th anniversary with an exclusive media preview, the institution debuted its sleek new direction under the theme, “Fueling the Creative Spirit: Celebrating 20 Years and Beyond.” Presided over by board chair Yvonne S. Yuchengco and a distinguished circle of tastemakers, the event was a masterclass in refined ambition. More than a preservation of history, the museum has transformed into a living incubator, seamlessly weaving institutional prestige with the tangible commerce necessary to sustain the country’s design landscape.

AMORSOLO collection (left) and Rizal Gallery at the fourth floor are part of the Yuchengco Museum Permanent Exhibitions.
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This evolution beautifully unfolds across the museum’s sanctuary. The ground floor has been reimagined as Y Space, a sophisticated gallery meticulously tailored for high-profile partnerships, while the second floor debuts Y Shop, a chic retail destination designed to elevate local artistry into luxury livelihood.

Y SHOP is located at the second floor.
Y SHOP is located at the second floor.

By layering these commercial, interactive platforms on its lower levels, the museum effortlessly balances commerce with higher contemplation — saving the third tier for revolving special exhibitions and the fourth for its permanent legacy archives. It is a brilliant masterstroke of spatial curation that bridges high culture with an elevated lifestyle, cementing the Yuchengco name at the absolute vanguard of cultural style.

PERMANENT Exhibits curator-designer Miguel Rosales.
PERMANENT Exhibits curator-designer Miguel Rosales.
RED Constantino
RED Constantino
‘PASTS Revisited’ exhibit curator Ninel Constantino.
‘PASTS Revisited’ exhibit curator Ninel Constantino.
TARA Y. Santos, exhibiting artist Marco Y. Santos and Vien Valencia.
TARA Y. Santos, exhibiting artist Marco Y. Santos and Vien Valencia.
CAROL de Leon, Michael Francis Mayores and Joel Wijangco.
CAROL de Leon, Michael Francis Mayores and Joel Wijangco.
Yuchengco Museum 20th anniversary
Y Space Y Shop Manila
Philippine contemporary art museum
creative hub Philippines design
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