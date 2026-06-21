Philippine flag flies high at Art Osaka 2026

The global art stage bore witness to a masterful display of Filipino creative supremacy as Galerie Stephanie stood tall as the lone, proud flag-bearer of the Philippines at the prestigious Art Osaka 2026. Held from 29 to 31 May at the Congrès Square Grand Green Osaka, the event marked a historic evolution for Japan’s longest-running contemporary art fair. Amid a hyper-selective gathering of 60 powerhouse galleries from across 15 global cities, our very own cultural ambassadors confidently commanded Booth G-9, asserting the Philippines’ rightful place in Asia’s elite art landscape.
Through a brilliant group exhibition titled “Chromatic Shifts,” a formidable roster of home-pride Filipino artists — Kim Borja, NABUROK, June Digan, Gabby Prado, Jezzel Wee, Wrenn and Ciane Xavier — unleashed a breathtaking tempest of Filipino vitality and visual intellect. Their collective genius did more than just participate; it redefined the narrative of contemporary Asian art with an unapologetic, fierce showcase of identity. This triumphant showcase proves once more that the Filipino soul possesses an enduring brilliance that commands global reverence, illuminating the international stage with unyielding passion and undeniable artistry.