Philippine flag flies high at Art Osaka 2026

Through a brilliant group exhibition titled “Chromatic Shifts,” a formidable roster of home-pride Filipino artists — Kim Borja, NABUROK, June Digan, Gabby Prado, Jezzel Wee, Wrenn and Ciane Xavier — unleashed a breathtaking tempest of Filipino vitality and visual intellect. Their collective genius did more than just participate; it redefined the narrative of contemporary Asian art with an unapologetic, fierce showcase of identity. This triumphant showcase proves once more that the Filipino soul possesses an enduring brilliance that commands global reverence, illuminating the international stage with unyielding passion and undeniable artistry.