Bong Go lauds Gamma Phi Omicron’s commitment to service on 58th anniversary in Davao City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the significant role of organizations like Gamma Phi Omicron in promoting nation-building and community solidarity during their 58th Founding Anniversary and 37th Biennial National Convention.

Addressing the event on Sunday, 18 August, at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City, Go praised the fraternity and sorority's enduring commitment to unity, love, and community service, which he said are integral to the country's progress. The gathering brought together 170 delegates, including national officers, island presidents, and Board of Trustees members.

"Your commitment to fraternity, love, and truth, as well as your dedication to community service and charitable endeavors, are truly commendable," Go noted in his speech, acknowledging the members for their efforts to serve their fellow Filipinos.

“These principles align closely with our shared vision for a stronger and more united Philippines. Saludo po ako sa inyong lahat sa inyong kagustuhang magmalasakit sa ating kapwa; at kaisa ninyo po ako sa hangaring ito upang mapabuti ang buhay ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino,” he added.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committees on Youth and on Sports, Go underscored the importance of creating nurturing environments for the youth to become responsible citizens and active contributors to community development.

Known for his fervent support for sports and youth initiatives, Go highlighted key legislative measures he has championed. As the principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the Philippine National Games, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on 20 May, Go aims to provide a comprehensive program that nurtures athletes from the grassroots level up to the international stage if enacted into law.

He also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports, offering a secondary education program with a specialized sports curriculum developed jointly with the Department of Education and the PSC.

"As we face the challenges of our times, the role of organizations like yours in fostering solidarity and support within the community becomes even more significant,” he remarked.

“May you continue to promote unity, cooperation, and understanding among your members and the community, in general," Go added, recognizing the fraternity's potential to influence and foster positive change in society.

By encouraging the fraternity's ongoing commitment to community service, Go highlighted the potential for such groups to be key players in societal development and harmony.

"Congratulations on your 58th Founding Anniversary, and may your organization continue to thrive and make a positive impact in the lives of many," he said.

“Bilang inyo namang ‘Mr. Malasakit’, patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” concluded Go.